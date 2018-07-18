10 vie for Meigs Fair royalty titles

ROCKSPRINGS — Five candidates will vie for the title of 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen with the Queen to be announced as part of the 155th Meigs County Fair’s opening ceremony on Aug. 12.

The announcement of the 2018 Meigs County Jr. Fair Royalty will be made after the Jr. Fair Parade that will be held on Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. on the racetrack.

There are five Queen Candidates, one King Candidate, three Livestock Princess Candidates, and one Livestock Prince Candidate.

The Queen candidates are Gabrielle Beeler (Gabby), Raeven Reedy, Olivia B. Yost, Katelin JoAnna Ferguson, and Mattison Finlaw. King candidate is Austin Rose. The Livestock Princess candidates are Hannah Jackson, Raeann Schagel, and Melinda Darlene Lawson. The Livestock Prince candidate is Matthew Jackson.

Queen Candidates

Gabrielle Beeler (Gabby), 16, is the daughter of Mischelle and Brian Beeler of Long Bottom. She is a 12-year member of Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club, where she is the Vice President. She is a student at Eastern High School and will be a junior in the fall. She enjoys being a varsity cheerleader for the Eagles and a member of the marching band. Her hobbies include camp counseling, Ohio Teen Institute, promoting 4-H, and reading. She is also a member of the Meigs County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Coalition as a youth speaker, the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and Junior Leaders. At the fair, she announces livestock shows and is the chair of Clover Clues.

Katelin JoAnna Ferguson, 18, is the niece of Jenny Jasielum of Syracuse. She is a four-year member of the Backyard Critters 4-H Club, where she is the president. She is a student at Meigs High School and will be a junior in the fall. Her hobbies include baking, drawing, painting singing, makeup, guitar, ukulele, piano, gardening, color guard, dance, photography, and reading. She is also a member of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, prom committee, school choir, speech club, and Upward Bound. At the fair, she exhibits market rabbits, art, cake decorating, and photography.

Mattison Finlaw, 18, is the daughter of Matthew and Kristina Finlaw of Pomeroy. She is a 13-year member of the Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club. Mattison is a graduate of Eastern High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader for the Eagles. She is planning to study Pre-Medicine in the fall. Her hobbies include tutoring, babysitting, and volunteering with Ohio River Medical Mission and Big Bend Youth League. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Farmer’s Bank Junior Board of Directors, and a past member of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board. At the fair, she exhibits chickens and dairy cows.

Raeven Reedy, 16, is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn of Syracuse. She is a two-year member of Racine Southern FFA and is the President of that chapter. She is also a 4-H member with the Classic 4-H’ers 4-H Club and is the Vice President. She is a student at Southern High School and will be a junior in the fall. She is also a member of the Tornado Marching Band. Her hobbies including reading and flower gardening. She is also a member of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board and in the pep band. At the fair, she exhibits market rabbits and works at Jr. Fair events with the Jr. Fair Board.

Olivia B. Yost, 18, is the daughter of Charles and Ila Yost of Racine. She is a 13-year member of the Grange, where she is the Lady Assistant Steward and Steward. She is also a member of the Meigs County Better Livestock 4-H Dairy Club. She is home-schooled. Her hobbies include reading and crafts. At the fair, she shows dairy cows and chickens.

King Candidate

Austin Rose, 16, is the son of Brent Rose (Racine) and Chasity Rose (Sardinia). A nine-year member of the Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club and a two-year member of Racine Southern FFA. He is a student at Southern High School and is a member of the band. He is the President of his 4-H Club, the FFA Historian, and the Vice President of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, kayaking, working on the farm, and helping others. He is also a member of the Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Carmel-Sutton UMC, and the Quiz Bowl team. With 4-H, he has exhibited photography, gardening, and first aid projects and exhibits beef feeders and lambs. With FFA, he exhibits fruits, vegetables, and canned goods. You can also find him helping younger members with their projects and assisting with the Kiddie Tractor pull.

Livestock Princess Candidates

Hannah Jackson, 10, is the daughter of Tim and Becky Jackson of Portland. She is a four-year member of Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club. She is a student at Southern Local and will be in the 5th grade this fall. Her hobbies include volleyball, raising rabbits, crafts, and woodworking. At the fair, she exhibits market rabbits, woodworking, and cooking projects.

Melinda Darlene Lawson, 13, is the daughter of Tim and Beth Lawson of Racine. She is an eight-year member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club. She is a student at Meigs Middle School and will be in the 8th grade this fall. Her hobbies include sewing, cake decorating, playing the trumpet in the school band, singing in the church Christmas cantatas at Trinity Church, and caring for animals. She is also a member of Mount Hermon United Brethren Church and Teen Group. At the fair, she exhibits projects in scrapbooking, first aid, sewing, veterinary science, and beef feeders.

Raeann Schagel, 12, is the daughter of Jim and Carrie Schagel of Reedsville. She is a five-year member of Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club, where she is the secretary. She will be in the 7th grade this fall and is home-schooled. Her hobbies include reading, swimming, acting, and helping others. She is also a member of River City Kids Theatre Group, Mt. Hermon United Brethren Church, and Canine Companions for Independence. At the fair, she exhibits market chickens and is taking party planning.

Livestock Prince Candidate

Matthew Jackson, 11, is the son of Tim and Becky Jackson of Portland. He is a four-year member of the Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club. He goes to school at Southern Local and will be in the 7th grade in the fall. His hobbies include basketball, woodworking, welding, and raising rabbits. At the fair, he exhibits miscellaneous projects and livestock projects.

The royalty advisors Elizabeth and Sarah Lawrence said, “The group handing down their titles have had a great year representing the fair and the judges had a tough job deciding who would reign over this year’s fair. We are looking forward to the crowning and the beginning of the 2018 Meigs County Fair.”

Photos by 4H youth Cooper Schagel.

Ten Meigs County youth will vie for fair royalty titles for the 2018 Meigs County Fair. Pictured are (Top row) Queen candidates Gabrielle Beeler, Katelin Ferguson, Mattison Finlaw, Raeven Reedy, and Olivia Yost; (Bottom row) King candidate Austin Rose; Princess candidates Hannah Jackson, Melinda Lawson and Raeann Schagel; and Prince candidate Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.19-Fair-Royals_ne2018718155333606.jpg Ten Meigs County youth will vie for fair royalty titles for the 2018 Meigs County Fair. Pictured are (Top row) Queen candidates Gabrielle Beeler, Katelin Ferguson, Mattison Finlaw, Raeven Reedy, and Olivia Yost; (Bottom row) King candidate Austin Rose; Princess candidates Hannah Jackson, Melinda Lawson and Raeann Schagel; and Prince candidate Matthew Jackson.