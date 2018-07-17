Heritage Festival set for Saturday

CHESTER — If you are looking for activities of interest to the entire family, Meigs Heritage Festival offers something for everyone, with a car show, music, food, history, artisans, and exhibits this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chester Courthouse and Commons in Chester, Ohio.

For car enthusiasts, a Vintage Car Show features decades of automobiles. Last year’s event brought more than 60 cars from the Tri-State area. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon and winners announced and trophies awarded at 2:30 p.m.

The Festival is known for homemade food, especially chicken and noodles, pie, and homemade ice cream churned by the Chester Fire Department. This year’s addition to the menu is beans and cornbread cooked over an open fire. Food will be available from 9 a.m. “until we run out,” according to Festival organizers.

Ohio’s Best Pie contest and auction is a crowd favorite. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. and open to anyone who would like to enter. Be sure to be on hand when celebrity judges sample some of the best pies in the county at 11:30 a.m., and stay for the auction at 2 p.m.

Artisans and local clubs will be featured on the green from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with demonstrations for all ages throughout the day. This years exhibitors include Daughters of the American Revolution, Meigs County Coin Club, Meigs County Historical Society, and Wildwood Garden Club.

The award for Meigs Finest is given to the oldest gentleman and lady in attendance that registers their name and age by 2:30 p.m. and is present for the award at 3 p.m.

History buffs will enjoy touring Ohio’s oldest standing courthouse and having their photograph taken. The Courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and local photographer Gary Coleman can snap a photo from noon to 2 p.m.

The Festival wraps up with the Ohio State Harmonica Contest at 4 pm. Contestants can register as they arrive and until 3:30 pm. Before the contest, harmonica players will entertain the crowd and give harmonica lessons to “anyone who wants to learn.”

Parking and admission is free to this event sponsored by the Chester Shade Historical Association. The group operates the historic Courthouse and Academy buildings and sponsors many activities throughout the year, including the Festival, Genealogy Day, Banquet and Auction, tours of the Courthouse, and programs for area students.

There is still time to enter and register for a spot at this year’s Festival events.

For more information visit their Facebook page: Chester Shade Historical Association; email CHSAHeritageFestival@gmail.com; or phone 740-985-9822.

Harmonica players perform in the Chester Commons A car show will once again be part of the Heritage Festival.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

