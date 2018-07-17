POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs Victim Assistance want to spread awareness that July 15-21, 2018 is Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.

Most professionals who work in public safety fields don’t do it for the glory and they certainly do not do it for the money. Instead, they do it because they want to help others and they want to play a part in keeping the community safe. Many times, they don’t get the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

July 15-21 is Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, a time to recognize the work and value of this important public safety field.

Since 1841, the practice of probation has played a vital role in the justice system. These professionals are a critical part of the public safety system and are known as problem solvers, crime prevention specialists, motivators, educators, facilitators and often, the only support system an offender may have.

Probation officers often find creative solutions to making sure those they supervise have the support they need to find jobs, housing, and treatment. By collaborating with community leaders and volunteering, many officers are making a difference while faced with large caseloads and additional responsibilities.

“We want to thank the men and women who do this for our community and communities across the nation. These men and women do not work in this field for the money or the glory. They simply do it to help change lives. We encourage you to thank these men and women for what they do for our community not only during this week but year-round,” stated the release from the office of Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.