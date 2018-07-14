Crash on US 33 claims one

ROCK SPRINGS — A Canal Winchester man died Saturday morning around 7:15 a.m. after a collision on US 33 near milepost 16 which resulted in the roadway being closed for roughly five hours, an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release states.

Brandon Bantner, 19, was driving a 1994 Toyota Camry eastbound on US 33. A 2015 International Semi, driven by Welton Caldeira, 45, of Conyers, Georgia, was traveling westbound on US 33 when Bantner’s vehicle reportedly went left of center and struck the semi head-on. Caldeira’s injuries are listed as minor while Bantner did not survive. Caldeira was taken to the Holzer Emergency Room in Pomeroy.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.