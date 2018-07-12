Four sentenced on drug charges

POMEROY — Four people were sentenced on drug charges this week in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that multiple defendants were convicted and sentenced to prison and community control with a community based correctional facility component. Three of those were sentenced on heroin charges.

Lee Fitchpatrick, 36, of Pomeroy, was convicted of two counts of Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), each a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to 12 months in prison on each count to be served consecutive for a total of 24 months in prison, which is the maximum sentence. Fitchpatrick was also convicted of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to 12 months in prison, as well as Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree, and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The sentences for the Non-Support of Dependents and Failure to Appear convictions are to be served concurrent with the sentences for Trafficking in Drugs for a 24 month total prison sentence.

Shyla Jarrell, 30, of Racine, Ohio, was convicted of Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to 12 months in prison, which is the maximum sentence. Jarrell was also convicted of Misuse of Credit Cards, a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to six months in prison to be served consecutive to the Trafficking in Drugs conviction for a total of 18 months in prison.

James Bias, 31, of Middleport, Ohio, was convicted of two counts of Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), each a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to the STAR Community Justice Center and to a term of community control for five years with an underlying prison sentence of 24 months. The STAR Community Justice Center is a community based correctional facility located in Franklin Furnace and is an alternative to prison with the primary purpose of rehabilitating non-violent felony offenders. Pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code sentencing guidelines, Bias could not be sentenced to prison for these convictions.

Amber Burton, 28, of Racine, Ohio, was convicted of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and sentenced to the STAR Community Justice Center and to a term of community control for five years with an underlying prison sentence of 12 months.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree — 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree — 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree — 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree — 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree — 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.