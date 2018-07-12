Judging begins for 4-H projects

ROCKSPRINGS — County 4-H members competed for Grand Champion with their projects this week at Meigs High School.

Children between the ages of nine and 18 have been working on their chosen 4-H projects since they enrolled in April. However, some members got an early start on them and began their work last fall, according to Michelle Stumbo, the Meigs County Extension Educator.

Stumbo said she is always happy to see the 4-H members come into judging week with a project they are proud to show off and talk about.

“I love seeing the kids bring in their finished projects,” said Stumbo.

Meghan Short, who has been a 4-H member for nine years, participated in her last judging on Wednesday.

“It’s been such a big part of my life,” said Short.

Although Short said she is sad because her last project is now complete, she is looking forward to fair week. Short is excited to decorate a parade float, fair booth, trash cans and landscaping around the fairgrounds with her 4-H club, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots.

Volunteers from around the area participate by being judges during the week. Jeff Circle and Tim Ihle have been judging projects, such as woodworking, electricity, welding and knots, for several years together. Circle and Ihle used to work together when they were in the Carpenters Local Union 650.

Circle and Ihle said their favorite part of volunteering during judging week is getting to meet local children who have similar interests as they do. They enjoy watching the same group of children grow up and expand their skills.

It’s not only about the competition. Stumbo mentioned that the skills members gain from participating in 4-H carry on through life and their future careers.

Ihle said that nothing, even schooling, compares to the skills children learn through 4-H. Circle and Ihle both noticed that many members take a variety of projects, which allows them to gain many different skills.

The food and clothing project judgings are scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at the Meigs County Extension Office.

Miscellaneous Judging Results

Discovering 4-H: Simon Spires, grand champion; Raegan Jones, reserve champion; McKenzy Burnem, honorable mention

Horseless Horse: Lydyah Barringer, grand champion

Pocket Pets Project: Hanna Bottomley, grand champion

Pet Rabbit Project: Cassidy Roderus, grand champion

All Systems Go: Caelin Seth, grand champion; Kristin McKay, reserve champion

You’re the Athlete: Emma Doczi, grand champion

Keeping Fit: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion

First Aid in Action: Kristin McKay, grand champion; Heidi Willis, reserve champion

Alcohol and Drug Abuse: Hanna Bottomley, grand champion; McKylee Westfall, reserve champion

The Truth About Tobacco: Meghan Short, grand champion; Taylor Chevalier, reserve champion

Your Thoughts Matter: Hanna Bottomley, grand champion; Jessica Cook, reserve champion; Katelynn Chevalier, honorable mention

Self Determined Project: Daniel Card, grand champion; David Hall, grand champion; Hannah Erwin, reserve champion

Miniature Garden: Madison Chapman, reserve champion

Reptiles and Amphibians: Alexsia Whittekind, grand champion

Flower Gardening: Raeven Reedy, grand champion

One on One: Katelynn Chevalier, grand champion

Finding Your Voice: Kyra Zuspan, grand champion

Laundry Project: Raegan Jones, grand champion

Family History Treasure Hunt: Caitlin Carr, grand champion

Becoming Money Wise: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion

Teens on the Road to Financial Success: Katelynn Chevalier, grand champion

It’s My Home: Raeann Schagel, grand champion

Makeover My Space: Cooper Schagel, grand champion; Rachel Jackson, reserve champion

Not Just Knots: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion

Tractor Operations: Tyler Miller, grand champion

Measuring Up: Jeremiah Mohler, grand champion; Hunter Clary, honorable mention; Kristin McKay, honorable mention; Matthew Roberts, honorable mention

Making the Cut: Lydyah Barringer, grand champion; Hannah Jackson, reserve champion; Samuel Arnold, honorable mention

Finishing Up: Matthew Jackson, grand champion

Woodworking Master: Rachel Jackson, grand champion

Arcs and Sparks: Matthew Jackson, grand champion

Controlling the Image: Jacob Spencer, grand champion

Mastering Photography: Cooper Schagel, grand champion

Getting Started in Art: Ciera Older, grand champion; Halo Rife, grand champion; Cassidy Bailey, reserve champion; Sidney Dillon, honorable mention; Tyler Hall, honorable mention; Elizabeth Spires, honorable mention

Exploring Ponds: Woodrow Will, grand champion; Alexsia Whittekind, reserve champion

Ohio Birds: Kendall Schagel, grand champion; Hunter Clary, reserve champion

Outdoor Adventurer: Bryant Mohler, grand champion; Samual Cremeans, reserve champion

Fishing for the Intermediate: Trevor Morrissey, grand champion

Safe Use of Guns: Dylan Chevalier, grand champion; Simon Spires, reserve champion; Heidi Willis, honorable mention

Beekeeping: Hunter Smith, grand champion; Zachery King, reserve champion

Grow Your Own Vegetables: Austin Rose, grand champion

Growing with the Seasons: Maylee Barringer, grand champion

4-H members took part in judging this week for many of their projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.13-4-H-1_ne201871213255544.jpg 4-H members took part in judging this week for many of their projects. Jeff Circle and Tim Ihle go over the judging results. The men have judged projects for several years. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.13-4-H-2_ne201871213258765.jpg Jeff Circle and Tim Ihle go over the judging results. The men have judged projects for several years.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

