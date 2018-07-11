Throwback Thursday: Middleport Pool

Beginning in the 1950s, the Middleport Pool was a summer time staple for children in the village until its ultimate closing decades later.The Middlepport Pool was last open to the public in 2007 (having opened and closed multiple times in the early 2000s), and was demolished in 2015. The former pool site is now home to a splash pad. Pictured is the pool in the 1950s (left) and the 1970s (right). The county’s last remaining public pool, London Pool in Syracuse, is closed this summer with the plan to reopen it in the future after structural and other issues are addressed.

