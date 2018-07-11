Portion of US 33 to be named for Steve Story

COLUMBUS — After approval by both the Ohio House and Senate, legislation which would name a portion of U.S. Route 33 in honor of the late Steve Story now awaits the Governor’s signature.

According to the analysis of Senate Bill 239 posted on the Ohio Senate website, both lanes of U.S. 33 from Darwin to the northern border of Meigs County (near Rainbow Lake Road) will become known as the “Steve Story Memorial Highway” following the governor’s approval.

State Rep. Jay Edwards announced the approval by the House in a news release on Tuesday.

“Steve Story was a paragon of this community, as well as a friend and mentor,” Edwards said. “It is an honor to name this portion of 33 after him, because he has done so much for this community over the years. Without Steve, 33 would not have been built. Southeast Ohio will always remember Steve’s contributions.”

Steve Story was an attorney in the village of Pomeroy for nearly 40 years and also served as solicitor for the Village of Middleport, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney, and Meigs County Court Judge, before passing away recently following a battle with cancer.

At the time of his passing, many remembered story for his advocacy for Meigs County, specifically his impact on the U.S. 33 project.

“Steve was an energetic and passionate advocate for economic development in the county over the past 30 years,” Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe told The Daily Sentinel floowing Story’s passing. “While many people were involved, it’s fair to say that the new US 33 in Meigs County would not be here without Steve’s relentless work in Columbus to push the project, as well as his ability to build county coalitions along the 33 corridor that spoke with one voice for the new highway. He was both respected and dreaded when he called upon government officials in Columbus because they knew he was there to advocate for Meigs County and came with facts, figures, and sincerity, and often wouldn’t leave without what he came for. Steve would often say that it’s amazing how much can be accomplished when no one cares about who gets the credit. That was what Steve was all about.”

Senate Bill 239, which includes designation of other memorial highways around the state, now awaits the signature of Governor John Kasich.

Steve Story

Legislation awaits signature of Governor

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

