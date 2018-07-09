Rio Grande Community College Board inducts new members

RIO GRANDE — Joshua Smith and Dr. Jill Neff are the newest members of the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees. Vice Chair for the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees Bobbi Montgomery said she is excited to have new faces bring their ideas and experience to the team.

“The breadth of experience these two bring will expand the knowledge of our Boards of Trustees. The boards are made up of community members with a variety of educational and career backgrounds, which allows us to connect the main campus and the Centers with our communities,” Montgomery said. “It is an honor to welcome Dr. Neff and Mr. Smith to the Rio family. I am confident their skills and experience will be a great asset to the Boards of Trustees.”

Neff, a community physician with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, is returning to Rio after having previously served on the community college board of trustees. She also runs a private practice, sees patients at Hometown Pediatric care in Jackson and serves as the Team Physician for Oak Hill High School Athletics. She completed her undergraduate degree at Berea College in Kentucky and completed her medical education at Ohio University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine where she is now a member of the Core Faculty. Neff is certified in her field through the American Osteopathic Board of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Smith is the Human Resources Leader at ElectroCraft, Inc. in Gallipolis where he executes the company’s global and local facility HR functions. Originally from Northeastern Ohio, he graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management and began his career serving multiple roles including customer service lead and safety inspector for Wolff Bros. Supply in Medina, Ohio. Smith has lived in Gallia County since 2010 and is actively involved with community organizations including the Buckeye Hills Stakeholder’s Committee, the Southern Ohio Safety Council, the Gallia County Outreach Center and the Gallia County Snack Pack.

Both Neff and Smith were appointed to the board by Governor John Kasich this spring.

Jessica Patterson is a communication specialist with the University of Rio Grande.

