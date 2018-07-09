4th of July celebrated in Rutland

RUTLAND — Decorated floats, model cars and trucks, John Deere tractors, fire trucks, veterans, the Marauder band, and others made up the parade which kick started this year’s annual ox roast on Saturday morning in Rutland.

The leaders of the parade were members of the V.F.W Drew Webster Post 39 and the Marauder band performed a patriotic tune for parade goers.

The Rutland Fire Department, along with the Ladies Auxiliary, take the lead on setting up the Rutland Ox Roast, the village’s annual 4th of July celebration. For two weeks prior to the event these hard workers pick and cook the beef that will be sold by the gallons at the event. They do not stop there; they also help all the days’ events run smoothly. For example, they direct the traffic for the morning parade, so those watching and participating are kept safe.

Following the parade, Post 39 members raised the American flag at the center of the ox roast while the Marauder band performed the National Anthem. After, Post 39 members did a 21-gun salute.

Music and activities continued throughout the day in the park leading up to fireworks at the end of the day.

The Marauder band performed a patriotic tune for parade goers. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_0710.Rutland.jpg The Marauder band performed a patriotic tune for parade goers. Patriotism was shown by many participants of the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_0710.Rutland2.jpg Patriotism was shown by many participants of the parade. The Rutland Fire Department, along with the Ladies Auxiliary, take the lead on setting up the Rutland Ox Roast, the village’s annual 4th of July celebration. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_0710.Rutland3.jpg The Rutland Fire Department, along with the Ladies Auxiliary, take the lead on setting up the Rutland Ox Roast, the village’s annual 4th of July celebration. Post 39 members raised the American flag at the center of the ox roast while the Marauder band performed the National Anthem. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_0710.Rutland4.jpg Post 39 members raised the American flag at the center of the ox roast while the Marauder band performed the National Anthem.

