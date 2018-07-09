Two escape custody in Athens

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two inmates that escaped from 13 West Washington Street, Athens, while in custody today July 9, 2018, at approximately 2:56pm. Missing are: Brian Chaney (pictured left) age 25 and Tyler Howard (pictured right), age 31. Chaney was wearing an orange shirt and pants and Howard was wearing a green shirt and pants. Both men were barefoot and have several tattoos. Please notify law enforcement immediately if you encounter these individuals. Both should be considered dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_Untitled_ne201879153947301.jpg