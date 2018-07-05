A warm celebration

MIDDLEPORT — The heat may have caused a shortened parade route in Middleport on Wednesday evening, but it did not dampen the spirits of those who had gathered to see the parade and other activities.

With an extreme heat advisory in place on Wednesday, event organizers with the Middleport Community Association opted to shorten the route for the parade, while continuing with the activities as planned at Davve Diles Park.

Grand Marshals Roscoe and Mary Wise waved to the crowds along the parade route, followed by the Meigs Marching Band, children on four-wheelers and bicycles, and more than a dozen fire trucks.

Music could be heard in the park both before and after the parade, leading up to the fireworks display over the Ohio River to conclude the evening.

The fireworks were co-sponsored by the Middleport Community Association, the village of Middleport and many local businesses and individuals.

Additional scenes from the Middleport 4th of July celebrates appear on page 3 of today’s edition.

The Middleport Fire Department led a line of fire trucks through the parade in Middleport on Wednesday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.6-Middleport-1.jpg The Middleport Fire Department led a line of fire trucks through the parade in Middleport on Wednesday evening. American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 members prepare to raise the American Flag at Dave Diles Park following the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.6-Middleport-2.jpg American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128 members prepare to raise the American Flag at Dave Diles Park following the parade. Grand Marshals Roscoe and Mary Wise ride in the Middleport 4th of July parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.6-Middleport-3.jpg Grand Marshals Roscoe and Mary Wise ride in the Middleport 4th of July parade. The Meigs Marching Band played patriotic songs as they marched along the parade route. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_7.6-Middleport-4.jpg The Meigs Marching Band played patriotic songs as they marched along the parade route.

Middleport Independence Day