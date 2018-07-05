Eastern Board approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several supplemental and pupil activity contracts during its recent meeting, as well as two teaching contracts.

Supplemental contracts were awarded as follows: Josh Fogle, Athletic Director and Head Cross Country Coach; Katie Williams, Volunteer Volleyball Coach; Bryan Durst, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach; Sam Thompson, National Honor Society Advisor.

Pupil activity contracts were awarded as follows: Mykala Sheppard, Head Volleyball Coach; Alexandria Hendrix, Assistant Volleyball Coach; Chris Buchanan, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Jason Smith, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; David Kight, Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach.

Jody Wamsley was given a one-year contract as a high school cross categorical intervention specialist. Renee Whitley was hired on a one-year contract as an elementary intervention specialist.

Debra Hill was approved as a substitute bus driver and Jeanie Ridenour was approved as a high school substitute secretary.

Dawn Allen was hired on a one-year contract as a part-time paraprofessional for 29.5 hours per week for the 2018-19 school year.

Aubrey Thompson was hired as a summer worker through the Ohio Means Jobs/TANF Youth program, retroactive to June 25.

In other business, the board:

Approved the minutes of the May 24, 2018 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of May as submitted.

Approved the final permanent appropriation resolution for the fiscal year 2018.

Approved transfers from the General Fund.

Approved the permanent appropriation resolution for the fiscal year 2019.

Approved the service agreement to provide core services between META Solutions and Eastern Local Schools for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved a summary plan modification that defines “Funding” in the Summary Plan Description of the group dental plan, effective February 1, 2018.

Approved the Eastern Elementary, Middle School, and High School handbooks for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved a membership with Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS), effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved advertising for quotes for tires, tubes, petroleum products, diesel fuel, and fuel oil for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved a membership with Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding for the 2018-19 Fiscal Year.

Approved adopting the Fundation Phonics Reading Program for K-2 grade levels.

Approved an Architectural Service Agreement with RVC Architects for the new bus garage.

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved an agreement with C. Thomas Smith, Surveyor, for surveying services on potential bus garage lot located in Tuppers Plains.

Set Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the library conference room.