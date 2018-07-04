Posted on by

River Rec celebrates American independence


VFW Post 4464 leads the parade along Second Avenue on Wednesday at the 2018 Gallipolis River Recreation Festival

Scott Jones|OVP

Winners of the tortoise race event display their winning turtles and cash prizes.


Scott Jones|OVP

Sarah Watts leads the field during the sack race event held on Wednesday.


Scott Jones|OVP

A girl jockeys her frog toward the finish during the frog race event held on Wednesday at Gallipolis City Park.


Scott Jones|OVP

Members of the Silver Bridge Bruisers provide a cool treat along the parade route.


Scott Jones|OVP

Members of the Gallia Academy Marching Band marched and played during the parade held on Wednesday.


Scott Jones|OVP

Symbols of liberty and freedom were on display throughout the parade and various events held during the 2018 Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.


Scott Jones|OVP

A trio of children blow bubbles from a float during the parade on Wednesday at the 2018 River Rec Festival.


Scott Jones|OVP

Both the River Valley Marching Band along with the South Gallia Marching Band stride down Second Avenue.


Dean Wright | OVP

Area first responders and fire fighters roll down Second Avenue in Gallipolis.


Dean Wright | OVP

