Leo and Max Poole drive along the parade route in Racine on Wednesday morning.

A line of tractors took part in the Racine 4th of July Parade on Wednesday morning.

The Racine Police Department led the parade through town on Wednesday morning.

Members of American Legion Post 602 in Racine ride along the parade route. The Legion members conducted a flag raising at Home National Bank as part of the parade.

The Southern Marching Band Flag team twirled red, white and blue flags during the parade.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Syracuse Police Department joined the Racine Police Department in the parade.

The Antiquity Baptist Church float took second place in the RACO contest.

The Southern Marching Band played patriotic songs as they marched along the parade route.

Family members of United States military veterans were among those in the parade.

Kids of all ages made their way through the parade route on ATVs, go karts and other vehicles.

Easton Hunter drives his grandmother and great-grandmother in the parade on Wednesday morning.

A young parade participant rides on the tractor in Wednesday’s 4th of July parade in Racine.

Tyson Hupp and Addi Ramsburg represent Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church as they ride their four-wheelers in the Racine parade.

Two horses and their riders took part in the Racine 4th of July parade.