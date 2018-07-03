Syracuse council seat open after resignation

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council is looking to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of a council member at last week’s meeting.

Council accepted the resignation of council member Nicole Sampson at the June 28 meeting. Sampson’s resignation was submitted in writing to council. She was not present at the meeting, according to information provided by fiscal officer Crystal Cottrill.

After discussion, council decided to advertise the vacancy and to accept letters of interest for the open seat.

Letters of interest for the open seat must be submitted to the village by 4 p.m. on July 25.

Letters may be submitted to P.O. Box 266, Syracuse, Ohio, 45779 or dropped off at Village Hall, 2581 Third St., Syracuse, Ohio, anytime before the July 25 deadline.

With the resignation of Sampson, current council members are Barry McCoy, David Poole, Rhonda Rathburn, Tom Weaver and Michelle White. McCoy was not present at the June 28 meeting.

Syracuse is one of three villages in the county which will need to fill vacant seats on council in the coming weeks. Middleport is expected to act at the July 9 meeting to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of George Hoffman, while Rutland could act at its July 16 meeting to fill a vacant seat on its council.

Additional information on business conducted at the meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.