Clark named Rio Interim President

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is pleased to welcome Catherine Clark-Eich, Ph.D., LPC as interim president.

Clark comes to Rio after stellar careers in the public and private sectors. University of Rio Grande Board of Trustees Chair Kay Ervin said she is excited to work with Dr. Clark and bring her talents to Rio.

“We are thrilled to bring Dr. Clark into the Rio family. After a thorough search, we believe she is the right person to continue moving Rio forward at this time,” Ervin said. “We think she will be a perfect fit with the faculty, staff and students. The boards look forward to working with her until a permanent president can be found.”

Clark, who currently resides in Lancaster, Ohio, is an alumna of Rio Grande. During her time at Rio, she was Homecoming Queen and a member of Alpha Mu Beta sorority. Later on, she became a member of the Alumni Board, eventually receiving the Alumni Citation of Appreciation. Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees Chair Paul Reed said he believes Clark’s experience in higher education and with the Ohio Department of Education will be a great advantage to the campus community.

“Dr. Clark has the qualifications needed for an interim president,” Reed said. “We have several exciting projects and plans for Rio in the upcoming year and we are all confident Dr. Clark is ready to lead those efforts. We are excited to have Dr. Clark here at Rio and are working to make her transition into campus as smooth as possible.”

Clark grew up in the Rio Grande area, attending Rio Grande Elementary and graduating from Gallia Academy High School. She has been active in many personal and professional organizations including United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Vaud-Villities Productions, a non-profit performance group, and she said she is excited to return to Rio Grande.

“Rio and the community have always been special to me and I am eager to carry on all the wonderful and hard work that has been taking place here over the years. I am especially looking forward to joining forces with the Rio faculty and staff as we advance our commitment to a quality and affordable education in our community,” said Clark.

By Jessica Patterson

Jessica Patterson is a communications specialist with the University of Rio Grande.

