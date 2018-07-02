The second installment of this summers Rhythm on the River concert series was held on Friday night with Eliza Neals and the Narcotics preforming on the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Neals whose release “10,000 Feet Below” was one of the top Blues releases in the country last year preformed for the crowd. The Narcotics, which among them featured Detroit Blues legend Howard Glazer on guitar, performed a show that matched the outside temperature. Neals with her powerhouse vocals was a delight for local music fans. The concerts sponsored by the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society will present Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons from Columbus this Friday at 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Parking Lot Amphitheater.

