River Museum on fire

POINT PLEASANT — Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office have arrived on scene at the Point Pleasant River Museum’s.

It was reported from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal‘s office the fire has been put out and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This afternoon the Point Pleasant River Museum caught fire. Several area local fire departments have responded to the scene to help alongside the Point Pleasant Fire Department. Firefighters from Mason, Gallia and Meigs Counties reportedly responded to the call.

Mayor Brian Billings stated that the fire is “very bad.”

The Point Pleasant Register will provide updates as information becomes available.

Scenes from the river museum’s fire. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_FE1E14A7-F794-47F2-8F85-BCE35507AF6C_ne201871164530880-1.jpeg Scenes from the river museum’s fire. Scenes from the river museum’s fire. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_F359D977-88B5-4DF5-AEBD-FE236666B0E4_ne201871164535289-1.jpeg Scenes from the river museum’s fire. Scenes from the river museum’s fire. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_F7D21CFA-579E-4101-8621-14F3BB99F8BF_ne201871164539395-1.jpeg Scenes from the river museum’s fire. Scenes from the river museum’s fire. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_EEB3233F-9E8D-4612-8EF7-BE1D5664574E_ne201871164541769-1.jpeg Scenes from the river museum’s fire.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.