Middleport to appoint new council member

MIDDLEPORT — Monday (July 2) will be the deadline for letters of interest for the vacant seat on Middleport Village Council.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli and Fiscal Officer Sue Baker explained that there were multiple people interested in the vacant seat left by the resignation of George Hoffman during a meeting in June. Given the interest, council decided to accept letters of interest for the seat to be reviewed.

With the deadline for letters on Monday, council members will have a week to individually review the letters before council meets on July 9 for its next regular meeting. At that time council is expected to vote on the appointment. As Hoffman’s resignation was accepted at the June 11 meeting, the July 9 meeting falls within the 30 day window in which council must act to fill the vacancy.

In other recent business, council approved a new work agreement with Village Administrator Joe Woodall.

Ben See was approved by council as an as needed employee to fill in for Sue Baker when she is on vacation or otherwise out of the office.

Middleport Village Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m. at Middleport Village Hall.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

