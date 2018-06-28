Commissioners approve DJFS contracts, employment

POMEROY — New hires and multiple contracts were approved on behalf of the Department of Job and Family Services during the recent Meigs County Commissioner meetings.

On the recommendation of Director Chris Shank, the commissioners approved Stephanie Jones as a telephone operator and Melanie Sheets and Breanna Thomas were hired as eligibility referral specialists. The three new employees are expected to start on or around July 16.

Foster care contracts were approved between the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and Transitions for Youth, OASIS Therapeutic Foster Care Network Inc. and NECCO Inc. These contracts are for the care of children in the county’s custody.

Respite care contracts were approved between DJFS and NECCO Inc., OASIS, and multiple couples and individuals approved by the agency.

A transportation services contract was approved with Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency. A snow removal and de-icing contract was approved with Noah Hysell. The contracts are both renewals as provided in the original contracts.

Contracts for non-emergency transportation services were approved with Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, Hopewell Health Centers, Bryan L. Casey LLC (Daybreak), On the Go Transportation Services, R.T. Need a Lift Transportation, On Time Transportation (Fast Time Transportation), Echo Transportation Services Corporation and 59 Green LTD (GreenCab).

A sub-grant agreement was approved with the Meigs County Council on Aging for the provision of home maker (home based) services.

A contract for legal consulting services was approved with Fishel, Hass, Kim, Albbrecht and Downey LLP. A sub-grant agreement was approved for Meigs County DJFS to serve as the Ohio Means Job Center Operator and Career Services Provider for adults and dislocated workers and/or youth services providers.

The contracts all renew at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, 2018.

A contract renewal was approved for the Clerk of Courts for the CourtView software used by the office.

Appropriation adjustments were approved at the request of Common Pleas Judge I. Carson Crow to move $1,225 from expense visiting judge to transcript and $3,500 from supplies to transcript.

A “now and then” payment in the amount of $6,500 was approved to the Village of Racine for the purchase of a sheriff cruiser.

Bills were approved to be paid in the amount of $472,646.77, with $72,849.81 from the county general fund.

Commissioner Randy Smith noted that an event called “A Day of Hope” is being held on Friday (today) at the Rutland Civic Center. The event featuring several speakers will take place from noon to 8 p.m.

County offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal office hours will resume on July 5.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office located on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

