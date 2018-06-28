Multiple departments respond to structure fire

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Middleport and Rutland Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire in the Village of Pomeroy early Thursday morning.

According to a run report posted by the Pomeroy Fire Department, a total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene on Mulberry Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The run report states, “Upon arrival of crews, heavy fire conditions were found on the front porch and front exterior of an unoccupied residence at 173 Mulberry Avenue, with other nearby exposures threatened. Personnel alerted the neighbors to evacuate their residence while Pomeroy Pumper 1 used their deck gun to knock down the heavy flames. Pomeroy Ladder 2 was positioned to use the aerial ladder and hand lines, while P1 established a hydrant connection near the old Sugar Run Mill. Crews from Station 1 and 10 made entry into the residence to perform an interior attack. A quick knockdown was made and crews from Stations 1, 4, and 10 performed overhaul, ventilation, and secured utilities as personnel extinguished any remaining fire.”

There were no injuries to crews on the scene.

Responding to the scene were 30 firefighters, and the following apparatus: Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3, Ladder 2 and Rescue 4, Middleport Engine 13 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 42 and Rescue 44, Meigs EMS, the Pomeroy and Middleport Police Departments, and American Electric Power.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate the blaze.

Information from the Pomeroy Fire Department Facebook page.

A house on Mulberry Avenue was damaged by fire overnight with firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland responding to the scene. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.29-Fire_ne201862816023640.jpg A house on Mulberry Avenue was damaged by fire overnight with firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland responding to the scene.