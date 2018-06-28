Meigs board approves resignations, contracts

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved resignations, contracts and other business during its recent meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Paul McElroy, Director of Operations, effective July 31 for retirement purposes.

The board accepted the resignation of Ben Eberts as a fifth grade teacher effective Aug. 19, 2018.

The resignation of Steven Wood as Athletic Director was accepted effective the last day of his contract for the 2018-19 school year.

Bridge contracts were approved for Michael Chancey, MHS Assistant Principal, for eight days and William Ellis, Director of Operations, for 20 days. Both are new hires to their respective positions.

Maggie Bostic Malone was hired as a teacher at Meigs Intermediate School for the 2018-19 school year.

Danielle Eberts was hired as a kindergarten teacher at Meigs Primary School.

Shannon Korn, Denise Lemponen, Joey Waters, Abby Rodriguez and Stacie Scarberry were approved as third grade summer intervention instructors at a rate of $25 per hour for four hours per day from June 25 to July 12.

Cary Betzing was hired as a varsity girls basketball assistant coach for the 2018-19 season. Heath Hudson was hired as the junior varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season.

Linda Riggs was approved as a volunteer high school cheer advisor for the 2018-19 school year.

A purchased service agreement was renewed with Donna Bentley.

The board approved the voluntary student accident insurance policy with Reed and Baur Insurance in Pomeroy for the 2018-19 school year.

Budget and purpose statements were approved for the student activity funds for the 2018-19 school year.

Final permanent appropriations were approved in the amount of $30,910,634 for fiscal year 18. Temporary appropriations for fiscal year 19 were approved in the amount of $27,290,312.

The parent/student handbooks were approved as presented.

The board approved a renewal of membership with the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS) Regional Council of Governments at a rate of $325.

A field trip request from Denise Russo for five cosmetology students to attend the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board in Grove City for licensure testing was approved.