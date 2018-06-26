Rotary Mile set for July 4

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Rotary Club announces that the 2018 Rotary Mile will be held for area youth prior to the start of the Gallipolis Fouth of July Parade at 3:30 p.m. that Wednesday.

The Gallipolis Rotary Mile started in 1949 and was known as the Gil Dodds Mile. This race would keep that name through 1984 when it was changed to the Gallipolis Rotary Mile. This will be the 68th annual race. Gil Dodds was recognized as “The Flying Parson” and in the 1940s held American and world records in mile runs. He was known to quote Hebrews 12:1, “… let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that s easily hinders our progress, and run with endurance the race that lies before us.” He would eventually be awarded the James E. Sullivan Award as a top athlete in 1943.

The Rotary Mile is open to all youth up through the age of high school graduation. Runners do not have to be a Gallia County resident to participate, however, runners must be Gallia County residents to be eligible for a trophy given to first and second place in each division and will be awarded after the race at the Gallipolis parkfront. All participants must complete a registration form, to be signed by a parent or guardian. Registration forms can be obtained at the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce or the Bossard Memorial Library prior to July 4 and the Shakke Shoppe on Second Avenue, the day of the race. Runners will meet at Shake Shoppe on Second Avenue at 3:30 p.m. to obtain their race t-shirt and number as well as submit their registration form. There is no entry fee or this race.

Members of the Gallipolis Rotary Club encourage all area youth to participate in this year’s Rotary Mile, an annual tradition in Gallia County.

Divisions for both girls and boys exist for the ages of under 10, between 11 and 13 and 14 years to graduating.

The Rotary International symbol. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_rotary-logo.jpg The Rotary International symbol.