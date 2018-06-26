Sex offender sentenced to prison for failure to report address change

REEDSVILLE — A previously convicted sex offender was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failure to notify a change of address on his registry.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley states that Mark A. Gibbs, 22, of Reedsville, Ohio, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison following his conviction on one count of Failure to Notify Change of Address, a felony of the fourth degree.

Gibbs had previously been convicted of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor in Washington County, Ohio. Gibbs was thereafter required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff’s office of the county in which he resided. Gibbs failed to notify the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address and moved to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Stanley thanks the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Parole Authority for their investigation and assistance in this case.

Gibbs was also recently indicted for Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2018 in that matter.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.