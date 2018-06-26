Unemployment rate decreases in region

OHIO VALLEY — Unemployment rates in Meigs and Mason counties were even at 6.2 percent, while Gallia County held an employment rate of 5.4 percent in May numbers recently released.

The 6.2 percent for Meigs County placed the county with the second highest rate in the state behind Monroe County at 6.5 percent. Meigs County was at 6.6 percent in April.

Gallia County’s 5.4 percent placed the county in a tie for ninth with Adams County. Gallia County was at 5.5 percent in April.

Mason County’s rate of 6.2 percent placed the county in a tie for 10th with Braxton, Mercer, Wetzel and Wirt counties. The 6.2 percent rate is a decrease from April, making Mason one of the 50 counties in West Virginia to see a decline. Calhoun County has the state’s highest rate at 8.2 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in May 2018, unchanged from April 2018. Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 22,600 over the month, from a revised 5,576,000 in April to 5,598,600 in May 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 250,000, up 1,000 from 249,000 in April. The number of unemployed has decreased by 42,000 in the past 12 months from 292,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.1 percent in May 2017.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.4 percent in May, the eighth month in a row that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has stood at 5.4 percent.

The number of unemployed state residents in West Virginia increased by 100 to 42,300. Total unemployment was up 3,800 over the year.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in April, and down from 4.3 percent in May 2017.

Ohio

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 22,600 over the month, from a revised 5,576,000 in April to 5,598,600 in May, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Ohio employment in goods-producing industries, at 933,700, increased 6,700 over the month with gains in construction (+6,000), manufacturing (+500), and mining and logging (+200). The private service-providing sector, at 3,877,000, added 13,400 jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities (+5,300), financial activities (+2,400), leisure and hospitality (+2,100), professional and business services (+1,600), educational and health services (+800), information (+600), and other services (+600). Government employment, at 787,900, increased 2,500 in local (+2,300) and state (+200) government. Federal government did not change over the month.

From May 2017 to May 2018, Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment grew 76,200. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 18,400. Manufacturing added 10,200 jobs in durable goods (+8,600) and non-durable goods (+1,600). Construction added 7,100 jobs and mining and logging added 1,100 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 50,200 as gains in trade, transportation, and utilities (+18,600), educational and health services (+8,000), leisure and hospitality (+7,900), financial activities (+7,100), other services (+6,500), and professional and business services (+2,500) outweighed losses in information (-400). Government employment increased 7,600. Gains in state (+6,500) and local (+1,200) government exceeded losses in federal government (-100).

West Virginia

Within the goods-producing sector in West Virginia, construction declined 100, while employment in manufacturing, mining and logging was unchanged over the month. Withing the service-producing sector, employment gains included 9,000 in government, this due entirely to primary election workers at the local government level, 1,100 in education and health services; 1,000 in trade, transportation and utilities; and 300 in professional and business services. Employment declines included 500 in other services, 100 in financial activities, and 100 in information. Employment in leisure and hospitality was unchanged over the month.

Since May 2017, total non-farm payroll employment has increased 17,100. Employment gains included 8,600 in government, this due entirely to election workers; 3,400 in construction; 2,700 in trade, transportation and utilities; 1,800 in education and health services; 1,100 in mining and logging; 700 in leisure and hospitality; and 500 in manufacturing. Employment declines included 1,000 in other services, 500 in information, and 200 in financial activities. Employment in professional and business services was unchanged over the year.

West Virginia’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1 percent in May, the lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate so far this year.

Information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and WorkForce West Virginia.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.