Eliza Neals and the Narcotics to perform

POMEROY — The Rhythm on the River music series will feature Eliza Neals & the Narcotics on Friday evening on the Pomeroy Riverfront Amphitheater.

A blog post on the Eliza Neals webiste discusses the upcoming visit to Pomeroy.

The Pre 4th of July Holiday Weekend Kicks off on June 29th at 8 p.m. with “Eliza Neals and the Narcotics” on the Ohio River in Pomeroy, Ohio, for the “Rhythm On The River” series.

Last time in Pomeroy, we had a fun filled blast of music for their “Big Bend Blues Bash Festival.” This year we lay down some new and classics just right for our fans of Blues-Rock done the right way. Howard Glazer the guy with the photo on the wall in the “Court Street Grill” in downtown Pomeroy is my head narcotic. Along my crew drummer Demarcus Sumter and Guest Bassist Joe Veloz. Find us riverside.”

Her biography describes Neals as a dynamic front woman, multi-talented musician, prolific songwriter, confident producer and powerhouse outstanding live performer is “returning the magic back to Blues-Rock with mind-blowing live performances and Top of the Charts recordings.”

Eliza sings with unearthly passion and velvety grit, effortlessly pushing air to new heights, and her operatically trained voice has been called both sexy and menacing. None of this is surprising, of course, since Eliza studied with Motown Legend Barrett Strong and could rightfully be called the last of the truly trained Motown singers.

International press says the new album ‘10,000 Feet Below’ has: “Accomplished the near impossible,” American Blues Scene. “Simply breathaking,” Blues Matters UK. “Blues-rock that’s powerful enough to knock you off your feet,” Blues Blast. “Album with imperceptible faults” Soul Bag France. “Tough-as-nails voice soar above the crowd,” Big City Blues. “We know she’s good and this album confirms it,” BluesNews Norway. “Should be tattooed on the soul of all you blues-rockers out there,” Blues in Britain.

In addition to Eliza’s incredible singing, she masterfully plays piano, keys and some Hammond B3. Performing at stages across the United States from Maine to Florida to Kansas City, revealing one of Detroit “hidden gems” live. A combination of Modern Electric Blues, Psychedelic Rock with a twist of Jam band and southern soul covers the spectrum. Often playing on piano or keyboards with a list of covers many a band would never attempt, “Eliza Neals and the Narcotics” perform masterly. Original compositions have garnered Eliza Neals; Five Detroit Music Awards and the wonderful recognition of a Detroit Black Music Award nomination in 2017.

A cadre of amazing guitarists have backed up Eliza Neals over the years. Howard Glazer the 23+ country international blues with a super side of Rock and one hell-of -a-feel is lead guitarist. As a duo, trio or full blown eight to ten piece band, Eliza Neals delivers the most compelling storytelling in ages.

“There is only one Eliza Neals,” don’t miss a night of music from the city that drives your soul.

Each summer, the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society hosts the Rhythm on the River Summer Music Series which leads up to the Big Bend Blues Bash.

All Rhythm on the River shows start at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Amphitheater in Pomeroy and are free.

Other upcoming performances include:

Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons on July 6. (Dreamy American Rock)

Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds on July 13. (Homegrown Americana)

Bill Dutcher on July 20. (Modern Acoustic Guitar)

Some information from elizaneals.com.

Eliza Neals https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.27-Eliza-Neals_ne2018626132039114.jpg Eliza Neals