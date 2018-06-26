Meigs County students tour Spain

MEIGS COUNTY — Ten Meigs County students and parents recently returned from an educational tour of Spain.

The nine-day, guided trip began in Madrid and ended in the Costa del Sol region on the Mediterranean Sea.

“I sure am glad I took [this] opportunity. I don’t think I would have come otherwise,” said traveler Mischelle Beeler. The group visited a memorial to Miguel de Cervantes and his novel, Don Quixote. Earlier in the week the group visited the iconic windmills in the countryside of La Mancha where the “tilting at windmills” scene in the book takes place.

Local guides met with the group each day for tours, then gave free time for eating, shopping, popping into a museum, or relaxing in a park. One evening came as a complete surprise; going off the itinerary, the group took the opportunity to attend a bull fight at the Plaza de Toros in Madrid.

The next educational tour is planned for Costa Rica in June 2019. Travel is open to local high school students, parents and teachers. A semester credit is available for those who complete the requirements.

For more information contact Deborah Kerwood (740) 315-8494 or misskerwood@gmail.com.

Information submitted by Deborah Kerwood.