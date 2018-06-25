Regatta returns this week

POINT PLEASANT — The 28th annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta will be returning this Thursday, June 28 continuing into Saturday, June 30.

On Thursday evening of the Regatta, the Teen and Miss Pageants will be held at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage.

Devin Henry will be performing Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage and will be the opening act for Brown & Gray performing at 9 p.m. Brown & Gray recently performed at Stagecoach and had a hit single with “Top Down” on country radio.

Brown & Gray, a duo comprised of Sam Gray and Kaci Brown, has been named one of the new country acts “you need to know” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Gray is a highly acclaimed songwriter, singer and producer based in London, England, with millions of streams on Spotify across a variety of current singles, with artists including Hardwell, Julian Perretta, DJ Katch, Tobtok, and Manovski. An exceptional multi-instrumentalist, he is also a grade 8 classically trained violin player with a unique talent for melodies and lyrics. He’s performed his own music in some of the UK’s biggest venues, and has also written and produced top 10 singles and albums for artists all over the world.

Texas-born and Nashville-raised Brown signed her first publishing deal at age 11, when she moved to Nashville and signed with Barbara Orbison’s Still Working Music. She became the youngest writer ever with ASCAP, and by the age of 17 she released a debut pop album “Instigator” via Interscope Records. Brown then toured the country with the Backstreet Boys, playing sold-out shows at venues such as Radio City Music Hall. Brown has shared the stage with acts such as Nelly Furtado, Rihanna, Gavin DeGraw, and more.

Henry grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio and was born and raised in a very musically inclined family. Being accustomed to not only music but a rural setting, he found his way to country music. 2018 is the second year of his musical journey being up on stage; however, he has played music and sang his whole life. For those who have heard his song “Gallia County Countrytown” on the radio, have downloaded his music, and have seen him live, all agree his Nashville drive and motivation have a strong presence. Henry has played in venues from Nashville to Columbus, Ohio and everywhere in-between. He is from Gallia County and has family roots in Mason County.

On Friday, prior to the musical events, the Junior Royalty Pageant and Pretty Baby Contest will both be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage. Registration for both events will be from 5-5:30 p.m.

Saturday will be a full day filled with events. The 5K/10K River Run and Kids Fun Run will begin the day at 8 a.m., at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. Registration will be from 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Following, a parade will held on Main Street at 11 a.m., a car show will be on Main Street at 11:30 a.m., and at noon there will be kids games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

The Riverside Cloggers will have a performance from 1-3 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Stage, then at 3 p.m. a line throw contest will be held at the Point Pleasant River Museum. The sign ups for the line throw will be from 2:30-3 p.m.

Main Street Market Days will be set up on Main Street from 3-5 p.m., then from 5:30-7 p.m. a lip sync battle will be held at Riverfront Park Stage. Registration for the lip sync battle will be from 5-5:30 p.m.

A performance by popular local group Two River Junction (classic rock and classic country) will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park Stage with fireworks following at 10 p.m.

Two River Junction is comprised of Jason Roach, guitar and vocals; Rob Jarrell, bass and vocals; Harry Woyan, Jr., drums and vocals; Harry Woyan, Sr., lead guitar, pedal steel, and vocals; Mike Carlisle, keyboards. The band members are influenced by people such as Elvis Presley, Boston, Buddy Rich, The Rascals, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynard, Johnny Cash, James Brown, Neil Peart, Dire Straits, and Santana to name a few. They perform cover songs by classic country, rock, and R&B bands. Three of the five Two River Junction members reside in Point Pleasant, Jarrell lives in South Point, Ohio and Harry Woyan, Sr. lives in Southside. All of the members have been playing music for decades.

Rockin’ Reggie will be set up on Fourth Street after the fireworks.

