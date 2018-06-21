Rhythm on the River begins Friday

POMEROY — The sound of music will once again fill the downtown Pomeroy area on Friday evenings as the Rhythm on the River music series kicks off for the 2018 season.

The first Rhythm on the River event will feature Athens based band Boys of the Hock at 8 p.m. this evening (June 22). The Rhythm on the River concerts are free to the public.

The Boys of the Hock, based in Athens, play Irish Fiddle and Dance music.

Band Members include, Sean O’Malley, flute; Lynn Shaw, fiddle; Ed Newman, hammered dulcimer; Rusty Smith, guitar; and Tim Hogan, bodhran.

According to their biography, “The Boys of the Hock’ are sure to please with their instrumental interpretations of Irish traditional music. Equally at home on stage or at the head of a dance floor, the Boys are always ready with a tune or three.

In addition to formal concerts, the Boys perform for Ceilidh and Contra dances. These participatory events provide great fun and exercise for dancers of all skills and ages. Under the able prompting of the Boys’ drummer and dance caller Tim Hogan, even complete novices quickly learn the simple steps needed to enjoy Irish Ceilidh dancing. For Contra dances, the Boys lively reels lend a Celtic flavor to any caller’s event

Each summer, the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society hosts the Rhythm on the River Summer Music Series which leads up to the Big Bend Blues Bash.

All Rhythm on the River shows start at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Amphitheater in Pomeroy and are free.

Other upcoming performances include:

Eliza Neals & the Narcotics on June 29. (Detroit BLues)

Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons on July 6. (Dreamy American Rock)

Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds on July 13. (Homegrown Americana

Bill Dutcher on July 20. (Modern Acoustic Guitar)

Boys of the Hock https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.22-Rhythm-1_ne2018621102039961.jpg Boys of the Hock