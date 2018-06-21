Summertime Fun

SYRACUSE — Activities for those of all ages are taking place at the Syracuse Community Center through Aug. 9.

Programs for children, along with a group walking program for all ages, began on June 4, according to previous Sentinel reports.

Activities to date for children have included playing corn hole in the gymnasium and making crafts, such as Father’s Day gifts. Additional planned children’s activities include crafts, table tennis, and fitness activities such as bike riding, limbo, and softball. Teens can enjoy table tennis, tennis, basketball, pickle ball and corn hole.

Adults are invited to a group walk each morning from 8 to 8:45 a.m.; programs for children 6 to 12 are from 9-10 a.m.; activities are scheduled for teen’s from 13 to 18 10 to 11 a.m.; a sack lunch provided by Meigs Food Service Program will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Children in the program range in age from 6 to 12 years. The program began June 4 and runs to August 9.

For more information on the summer programs at the Syracuse Community Center contact Joy Bentley at 740-992-2365.

Syracuse Community Center summer program participants work on Father's Day crafts. Kids play corn hole as part of the Syracuse Community Center's summer program.