OVB development moves forward

GALLIPOLIS — Recently Ohio Valley Bank representatives and local engineer Randy Breech met with the Gallipolis Historic Preservation Review Board. The board reviewed plans for the project and gave its official approval for planned renovation on Third Avenue.

Local general contractors filled the Ohio Valley Bank Annex recently for a pre-bid meeting to discuss details of the project in preparation for the official call for bids. Ohio Valley Bank also advised contractors to use local sub-contractors in their bids if at all possible. Bidding will take place during the end of June, beginning of July. Construction is anticipated to start in mid to late July.

During a previous Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Annual Shareholders Meeting in May, President and CEO Tom Wiseman shared more information regarding the building project.

The project, now referred to as OVB on the Square, originally focused only on the old Ohio Valley Bank building at the corner of State Street and Second Avenue in Gallipolis. The bank recently also acquired the adjacent building and empty lot. These additions have expanded the scope of the project. Now, plans are to bring the building on the corner back to its original glory and build on a new, two-story wing in the extra space.

At the Shareholders Meeting, Wiseman gave attendees a glimpse of the community rooftop patio proposed for the two-story addition. “When I initially unveiled some of our plans for the building project many of you commented that you were excited about the community room that was proposed for the third floor [of the corner building]. With the new wing…we’re taking that community room to the next level. The community room is still in the plans, but now its double doors will open onto a spacious rooftop patio overlooking the Gallipolis City Park,” he said.

Wiseman also shared that the façade of the old OVB building will be brought back to its original look with a special treatment for the new section to honor Gallipolis’s historic downtown. The look of the new section is a surprise he’s saving for the groundbreaking.

Plans are nearly finalized and contractor bidding will soon begin. A summer groundbreaking is anticipated with two years of construction to follow.

Wiseman said, “Our goal is to share OVB on the Square with the community that has so graciously supported us for the past 146 years.”

Those interested in the OVB on the Square project may go to http://bit.ly/projectovb to sign up for email updates.

Information for this article provided by OVB.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The Bank is owned by parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.

