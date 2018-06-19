Meigs approves hirings, resignation

ROCKSPRINGS — Newly appointed Meigs Local Board of Education member Barbara Musser was sworn in at Tuesday’s regular board meeting before the board took action to fill several vacancies in the district.

Musser was appointed to the position during a special meeting on June 4 to replace former-board member Larry Tucker.

Michael Chancey was hired on a two-year contract as the Assistant Principal at Meigs High School. Chancey had been a teacher at the high school prior to the hire as an administrator.

Mark Griffin was hired as the Criminal Justice Instructor at Meigs High School. Griffin, a former sergeant and school resource officer with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is currently the investigator with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

Andrea Houck was hired as an intervention specialist at Meigs Intermediate School.

Ryan Chapman was hired as an intervention specialist.

David Tennant was hired as the physical education teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Bill Ellis was hired as the Director of Operations for Meigs Local, effective Aug. 1.

Samantha Nance was hired as a sixth grade math teacher at Meigs Middle School.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to Guy Bing, SkillsUSA Lead Advisor; Cara Kight, Sophomore Class Advisor; Casey Manley, High School Cheerleading Advisor; Cass Cleland, assistant boys varsity basketball coach; Kevin Dunigan, boys junior varsity basketball coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Brent Bissell as the high school baseball coach.

A purchased services contract was approved with Melissa Morris to provide extended school year service for a handicapped student at a rate of $20 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours for the summer.

An extension of an uncompensated leave of absence was approved at the request of Carol Mahr, Meigs Intermediate Librarian.

An overnight field trip request from Denise Russo, high school teacher, was approved for four SkillsUSA students to attend SkillsUSA Ohio Summer Leadership Camp from July 9-13 at Hocking College.

A service agreement was approved between the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMHS and Meigs Primary School for Trauma Informed Care Training.

In other business, the board received a thank you card from Mindy Young, a recent retiree from the district.

A purchased service agreement was approved with Aubrey Hart for summer 2018 technology support at a cost not to exceed $7,500.

The board re-entered into a service contract with the Meigs County General Health Department to provide 40 hours of annual IT support at a rate of $40 per hour.

A contractual agreement was approved for clinical experiences for nursing students between the Meigs Local School District and the University of Rio Grande.

The board approved the acceptance of the Rural Innovative Summer Food Grant in the amount of $9,120.

