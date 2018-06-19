Southern Board approves contracts

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education handled a range of personnel matters during a special meeting last week.

Cassady Wilford was hired as the head football coach for the 2018 season. Wilford will replace coach Michael Chancey who did not seek to continue as coach. Chancey was recently hired as the assistant high school principal at Meigs.

Additional supplemental contracts approved for the 2018-19 school year were Carl Wolfe, Athletic Director; Kim Hupp, varsity volleyball; Bobbi Sayre, 8th grade volleyball; Brynn Harris, 7th grade volleyball; Adam Phillips, assistant band director; Jeff Caldwell, varsity golf and summer activities coordinator; Beth Bay, summer activities coordinator and summer fitness director. Jeff Beaver was named head custodian and Becky Bradford was named head cook for the 2018-19 school year.

Baylee Garrett was hired on a one-year contract as the seventh and eighth grade science teacher.

Wyatt Jarrell was hired on a one-year contract as the high school physical education and health teacher.

The board accepted the resignation of school secretary Mindy Patterson, effective June, 27.

The board approved a June 4 start date for Ted Woods.

The board approved the transfer of Cody Patterson to day shift custodian at the elementary.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 26.

