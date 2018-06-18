Pomeroy man arrested in Mason County

MASON — A Pomeroy, Ohio, man was arrested in Mason Saturday night on felony warrants out of Mason County.

According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, Matthew Allen Athey, 40, was arrested by Patrolman Clayton Gibbs.

McKinney said Gibbs attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red truck Saturday night, but lost sight of the vehicle. The patrolman later located the abandoned truck on Track Lane in Mason.

After investigating, Gibbs had reasonable suspicion to believe the driver was wanted for felony charges in Mason County, the chief said. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit was called, and “Nico” tracked Athey to a home, where he surrendered.

Athey was arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail. Bond was set at $75,000, and Athey remained in jail as of Monday.

Assisting at the scene were the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and New Haven Police Department.

