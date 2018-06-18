Cleaning up the River

REEDSVILLE — The 29th annual Ohio River Sweep took place Friday night at Forked Run State Park in Reedsville.

About 60 volunteers from around the county met shortly before 6 p.m. in the shelter house at the entrance to Forked Run State Park. Todd Bissell, the event’s coordinator, kicked off the evening by thanking sponsors and giving the group safety instructions. Bissell sent the volunteers out with instructions

to return at 7:30 p.m. for dinner.

Bissell has led the group at Forked Run for about 15 years. He said he’s been participating in Ohio River Sweep for a total of 25 years.

“It makes me feel that I’m helping the community,” Bissell said.

Bissell estimated that each year, the volunteers at Forked Run collect around 2,000 pounds of trash from the park and river banks. George Morrison, who Bissell honored at the event Friday evening, drove to Portland to pick up trash. Bissell said that Morrison has participated at River Sweep in Forked Run since before Bissell took over the event coordination. Morrison has been known to bring back a pick-up load of trash, according to Bissell.

The amount of volunteers is down from last year, when about 80 people showed up to help. Most of the volunteers were from Meigs County 4-H clubs, but there are some who show up with their families to help the community each year.

According to Bissell, the sponsors this year were Powell’s FoodFair, Taz’s Marathon, Twin Oaks service station, Baum Lumber, Summerfields, TNT Pit Stop, Meigs County Ikes, Farmer’s Bank and Forked Run State Park.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

