MHS recognized by U.S. News and World Report

ROCKSPRINGS — One high school in our area has been recognized in the annual “Best High Schools” rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

In 2018, the Best High Schools rankings awarded the top 5,948 schools of the more than 20,000 in the nation. Schools are presented gold, silver and bronze medal.

Meigs High School received a bronze in the 2018 rankings, the only school in Gallia and Meigs Counties to be recognized.

“It’s certainly an honor for Meigs High School to be recognized as one of the best high schools in the nation. We take great pride in serving our students and community. There are many contributors who deserve credit, such as former MHS principal Mr. Steve Ohlinger, and countless teachers and students who have made this award possible. This is the result of years of rigorous and collaborative work that our students, parents, staff and administrators have put forth making Meigs High School an outstanding place to work and pursue an education,” stated Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott of the honor.

According to the U.S. News website, the organization began by reviewing 28,813 public high schools, eliminating some based on being too small. A total of 20,548 were considered by U.S. News.

A four-step process determined the Best High Schools, the website states. The first three steps ensured that the schools serve all of their students well, using their performance on the math and reading parts of their state proficiency tests and their graduation rates as the benchmarks. For those schools that made it past the first three steps, a fourth step assessed the degree to which schools prepare students for college-level work.

“I am proud of the staff, students, and administrators who have been a part of making continued progress and positive contributions to Meigs High School. This has been a collective effort of past and present faculty members working together for the best success of all of our students,” stated Meigs Local Supt. Scot Gheen of the honor.

Meigs High School has been recognized in the Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.17-Meigs-larger_ne2018615211732299.jpg Meigs High School has been recognized in the Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.