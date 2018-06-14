Hoffman resigns from council

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council recently held its regularly scheduled council meeting, saying farewell to one of its council members.

Council Member George Hoffman turned a letter into Mayor Sandy Iannarelli stating after Monday, June 1 he would be stepping down from his seat on the Middleport Village Council because of health reasons.

Council Member Emerson Heighton advised fellow council members they should begin thinking of replacements and have ideas of a new member by the next meeting.

The council has 30 days from the date of the previous council members resignation to appoint a new council member. If the council does not appoint a new council member, the village mayor will appoint the new council member.

In other business, Amy Blake of Tuckerman’s on Lincoln reported the business will be moving to Pomeroy on July 1 and she has plans on moving back to the Middleport in May of 2019.

Council Member Brian Conde reiterated that in 2014 the appointed council decided to do away with a 3 percent inflation increase on water and sewage payments. In result, as inflation increased, the water and sewer rates did not, so currently the village is spending more than they are taking in regarding the water budget.

As discussed in a previous meeting, a 9 percent increase with an additional 3 percent increase on Jan. 1, 2019. was suggested in order for the village to catch up from the last few years.

However, Conde shared the council will likely not vote for an increase that high, but more so in between a 3-5 percent increase.

He explained the village is not out of line for wanting to implement an increase as surrounding areas such as Pomeroy, Leading Creek, Tuppers Plains, and even Gallia have higher rates than Middleport.

Conde said the village does not want to face a large increase in the future if the problem is not taken care of as soon as possible.

Conde commented he was approached by a resident who suggested council members should make themselves available during the week at certain times, so residents would be able to speak to them on an informal basis to increase the opportunity of communication.

Also, Conde reported he is working on getting the Recreation Committee going again.

Council Member Susan Page reported to council on Thursday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m., “Food Truck Thursday” will be held at Dave Diles park. Page said vendors such as Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em BBQ, Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen, and Kona Ice will be set up. Also, Page along with Renee Stewart will be providing live musical entertainment. In the result of inclement weather, “Food Truck Thursday” will be held at Middleport Village Hall.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

