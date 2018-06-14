Stars and Stripes

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag, declaring: “Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.” As a result, June 14 of each year is recognized as Flag Day. The observance was marked in Pomeroy with American Flags lining the streets in the downtown area.

