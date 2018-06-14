River Sweep this weekend

RACINE — The 29th annual Ohio River Sweep is set for this weekend, with two chances to volunteer in Meigs County.

The River Sweep at Forked Run State Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a clean-up site at Racine’s Star Mill Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. Bags and gloves will be supplied, with pizza served to volunteers at the park at 11:30 a.m.

Since 1989, the cleanup for the Ohio River and its tributaries brings thousands of volunteers to the riverbanks to remove tons of trash and debris. River Sweep encompasses the entire length of the river, from its origin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to its end in Cairo, Illinois, including nearly 3,000 miles of shoreline and many tributaries.

The Ohio River Sweep is an event organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, an interstate water pollution agency for the Ohio River Valley, along with environmental protection and natural resource agencies from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

In 2017 according to Ohio River Sweep statistics found the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission website, 3000 miles of shoreline in both the Ohio River and its tributaries were covered as part of last year’s event. Around 500 tons (100,000 pounds) of trash were collected.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_IMG_1782201761794313553-1-.jpg