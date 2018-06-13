Grand Jury returns 23 indictments; 18 drug related

POMEROY — A total of 23 indictments were returned by a Meigs County Grand Jury on Wednesday, including 18 drug-related indictments.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces, in a news release, that the majority of the drug-related cases containing methamphetamine charges.

“This month’s indictments reflect the recent but growing trend of methamphetamine regaining its status as a preferred drug of abuse in our community which illustrates that our county is not only suffering from what has been termed as an opioid addiction epidemic, but instead, our county is suffering from an overall drug addiction epidemic, which includes opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, but also methamphetamine, cocaine, and a variety of other substances,” Stanley said.

“Law enforcement continues to do an excellent job investigating drug cases, and I applaud their efforts at cleaning up our county,” continued Stanley. Anyone who suspects drug activity in the community is encouraged to report it via the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at 740-992-4682.

Those indicted include the following:

Misty Baird, 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Herbert Bare, 35, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Margilee Boykins, 23, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Angie Clark, 31, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the third degree, and Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree.

Timothy Coleman, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Hollie Dugan, 32, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Shawntay Garnes, 28, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Adam George, 27, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) a felony of the fifth degree. In a second case, George was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Macey Hayman, 22, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Ashley Holdren, 27, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for three counts of Forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Stephanina Laudermilt, 22, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

John Nelson, 33, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Hydrocodone), a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael Pierce, 59, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Johnny Ratliff, 51, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), and Possession of Drugs (Oxymorphone).

Floyd Riffle, 56, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Cheyenne Seyler, 24, of Mason, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jerri Smith, 37, of Mason, West Virginia, was indicted for Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Stephen Spires, 43, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Juan Tabler, 53, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Matthew Ward, 22, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Terry Weaver, 63, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Rape, a felony of the first degree.

Glenn Young, Jr., 53, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.