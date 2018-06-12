For the Record

Pomeroy Police Department

Monday, June 11

A Pomeroy man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday in the village.

A news release from Chief of Police Mark Proffitt states that at 1:03 p.m. on Monday officers responded to a call of Thurien Carter, 32, of Pomeroy, who was wanted on a bench warrant, traveling in a red truck on Spring Avenue in Pomeroy. The vehicle was spotted on Second Street, where he was arrested by Proffitt and Lt. Alicia Smith.

Carter was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and in possession of drug instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. Carter appeared in Pomeroy Mayors Court on Monday evening and is scheduled to appear in County Court on Thursday.

Tuesday, June 12

Officers responded to a residence on Pleasant Ridge Road in Pomeroy at 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a male. The body had been found by a family friend prior to arrival of officers, according to a news release. There was no evidence of foul play. Officers were assisted by Assistant Coroner Susan Mansfield, the Middleport Police Department and Meigs County EMS.