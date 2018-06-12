Elder Abuse Awareness: Communities Encouraged to Learn More

OHIO VALLEY — Buckeye Hills Regional Council and its Aging and Disability Division are raising awareness of an emerging problem this June 15 — the problem of elder abuse.

“On June 15, we are asking individuals to wear something purple to help raise awareness of the need to protect our elders,” said Buckeye Hills Aging Director Jennifer Westfall. “No community is immune from the issue of abuse and neglect of the elderly. We remain concerned that for every case that gets reported, as many as 23 others go unreported.”

Elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly are growing problems. A U.S. Administration on Aging study found that five million people over the age of 60 are abused or neglected each year or one in ten older Americans are victims.

Abuse of elders takes many different forms, some involving neglect, physical or sexual abuse, self-neglect, intimidation or threats against the elderly, and others involving financial exploitation. Raising awareness of elder abuse and neglect is a challenge and no effort is too small.

Communities and municipalities are encouraged to raise awareness of elder abuse issues and concerns. The day recognizes the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue and promotes a better understanding of the many cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Raising awareness of elder abuse and neglect is a challenge and no effort is too small. Wear purple and work to learn more. Contact Buckeye Hills at 1-800-331-2644.

Members of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee wish to bring awareness to the issue of Elder Abuse as part of the June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day efforts with a proclamation. Pictured, seated from left: Athens Mayor Steve Patterson; Athens Co. Commissioner Lenny Eliason; Buckeye Hills President Ron Moore, Morgan Co.; Monroe Co. Commissioner Carl Davis; John Curtis, Private Sector, Monroe; Standing Misty Casto, Buckeye Hills Executive Director and Jenn Westfall, Buckeye Hills Aging & Disability Division Director. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.13-Elder-Abuse-Awareness_ne201861210140585.jpg Members of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee wish to bring awareness to the issue of Elder Abuse as part of the June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day efforts with a proclamation. Pictured, seated from left: Athens Mayor Steve Patterson; Athens Co. Commissioner Lenny Eliason; Buckeye Hills President Ron Moore, Morgan Co.; Monroe Co. Commissioner Carl Davis; John Curtis, Private Sector, Monroe; Standing Misty Casto, Buckeye Hills Executive Director and Jenn Westfall, Buckeye Hills Aging & Disability Division Director.