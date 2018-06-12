Break-a-Thon to return

MIDDLEPORT — After raising more than $10,000 in its first year, plans are underway to make the second annual Bitanga’s Break-a-Thon “bigger and better.”

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center owner Ben Nease stated that planning meetings are taking place to bring back the event for a second year due to the outstanding community support for the inaugural event.

The first Break-a-Thon took place in November 2017, with the proceeds going to the Meigs County Senior Center for work in the fitness room at the Center’s future home in Middleport.

Last year, students at Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center collected $10-per-board donations, and pledged to break a board for each donation received. Local businesses that purchased a corporate sponsorship received a special hand-painted board with their business’ logo, and were also listed on the back of souvenir Break-a-Thon T-shirts, posters, and Facebook ads depending upon their level of sponsorship.

Gathering together a group of interested citizens, Nease has formed a steering committee to oversee the planning and execution of the event. The committee, composed of: Mary Arnold, Amy Blake, Paige Cleek, Jess Coleman, Shelly Combs, Ben Nease, Jan Schmoll, Beth Shaver, and Christie Smith, met for the first time on June 1.

Proceeds from the 2018 event will go toward the auditorium renovations at the Senior Center.

“At that meeting the committee determined that the Meigs County Senior Community Center will again be the recipient of the funds raised at the 2018 MAC Break-a-Thon. This time the goal is to raise money to help complete the Senior Center’s auditorium. A facility which can benefit the entire county,” said Nease.

Following the 2017 Break-a-Thon, Nease expressed his gratitude for the support of the community in making the event a success.

“We would like to thank everyone who made the break-a-thon happen today! We raised $10,154.85 … We couldn’t have asked for a better turn out. We had such a great time with everyone and we hope you did too,” read a post on the Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center Facebook page.

“We are overwhelmed by the outstanding support of our community in raising money for the Meigs County Senior Center,” read a second post.

Top participants in the 2017 event were Garrett Smith, first place; Matthew Bell, second place; Raeline Reeves, third place; Caden O’Neil, fourth place; and Billy Goble, fifth place.

Strategies for making the 2018 Break-a-Thon a “bigger and better” event are being researched for the next meeting which will be held on July 27 at 6 p.m.

Proceeds of second annual event benefit Senior Center