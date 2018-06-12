Hajivandi withdraws petition to run for commissioner

POMEROY — A possible independent candidate for Meigs County Commissioner has withdrawn his petition to run in the November election.

The Meigs County Board of Elections confirmed to the Sentinel on Tuesday that Moe Hajivandi had withdrawn his petition from consideration.

Contacted by the Sentinel, Hajivandi said he had “no comment at this time” regarding his decision to withdraw.

Hajivandi had filed to run as an independent against incumbent Republican Tim Ihle, who won the Republican Primary over challenger Danny Davis.

With the withdraw of Hajivandi’s candidacy petition, Ihle will be unopposed in his reelection bid.

The move leaves one possible contested in-county race for the November election

Cheyenne Trussell’s petition to run as an independent for Meigs County Auditor was tabled at a recent Board of Elections meeting, according to Director Angie Robson. If certified, Trussell would challenge incumbent Republican Mary Byer-Hill.

The board has until July 15 to certify the petition. The next meeting is scheduled for July 10, although a special meeting could be scheduled before that date.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_logo_ne201861214614435.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.