Sheriff, BCI investigate shots fired

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reports that the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a shots fired call which originated at the Green Terrace Mobile Home Park in Centenary in the early morning hours of Monday.

Champlin states that approximately 1:23 a.m. morning in question the Gallia County 911 Center received several calls about gun shots in the vicinity of 308 Green Terrace Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, all of the individuals involved had reportedly fled the scene, however deputies were successful in recovering several firearms and other significant evidence of the crime.

“Using their super power cop senses, our deputies were able to track down and locate one of the vehicles involved in the shooting on Vanco Road by the earlier morning hours. Deputies were able to secure multiple search warrants for the residences and vehicles involved in the incident,” said Champlin.

“At this time, we have not identified any victims from the shooting, however we have identified a person of interest,” said Champlin. “I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of Anthony Henderson-Clark (A.K.A. “Prince”) of Detroit, Michigan, described as black male, 21, 5 feet, 9 inches, 145 pounds, to contact the Gallia County 911 Center immediately or call our anonymous tip line at (740) 446-6555.”

