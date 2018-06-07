Child flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle

RACINE — A child was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Racine.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who is handling the matter, the child was struck while in the roadway, possibly on a bicycle.

OSP received the call at around 5:48 p.m. of the incident which happened near Fourth and Main Streets in Racine.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs County EMS assisted at the scene.

Names of those involved have not been released.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

