Dollar General sale complete

RUTLAND — The Rutland Village Council recently met discussing updates on the sale of property to Dollar General.

Mayor Mike Biggs explained he received a letter from Richard Clagg regarding the Dollar General case. Clagg’s letter stated the paperwork had been submitted to the court on Monday afternoon and the judge was expected to sign the entry yesterday (Thursday).

As discussed in the previous meeting, the settlement is complete and the funds have been received. The property now belongs to Dollar General. Ronnie Eblin is working to get all structures purchased off the property. Dollar General is working with him, according to council discussion.

The village owes funds to both the primary and secondary attorneys of the Dollar General case. The council approved to pay the attorneys $100 a month with the option to increase the payment if the village’s revenue increases.

In other business, the village council discussed the update on the property of the old gas station being turned over to the village by April Burke. The council decided to not accept the deal because of the back taxes due and other stipulations.

Biggs discussed a few pot holes needing to be taken care of in the village. Council approved to allow repair of the potholes, as long as the cost does not exceed $150.

Fiscal Officer Kim Dodd discussed with council the general operating levy information she received from Mary Byer-Hill, county auditor, and real property tax exemption paperwork. The council will be making a resolution regarding the levy at the next regularly scheduled meeting and Dodd reported she will file the real property tax exemption paperwork and then it will need to be approved by the state.

Biggs discussed with council the expected duties of a village mayor. The council suggested Biggs begin come in during village office hours for a short period in case residents would like to address him personally regarding their issues. Biggs will be available from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Rutland village office.

The council discussed possible replacements for Dodd as Rutland village fiscal officer.

As discussed in the previous meeting, Dodd resigned as Rutland village’s fiscal officer, but will continue to stay on until a replacement is in place or by the end of the month.

The council discussed a possible replacement for former Council Member Lowell Vance. As discussed in the previous meeting, Vance resigned from council due to health issues.

In other recent business, Biggs recommended Brad Larsen to act as interim chief of police until further notice.

Rutland Village Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.

By Erin Perkins

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

