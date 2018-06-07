$14,450 in scholarships presented at RACO banquet

RACINE — A total of $14,450 in scholarships were presented to graduates from the Southern High School Class of 2018 during the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) Scholarship Banquet this week.

Among the scholarships were seven, $1,000 RACO scholarships, which come from the semi-annual yard sales hosted by RACO.

Started in 1993 by the late Kathryn Hart, RACO Scholarships, plus memorial and other scholarships under RACO, have totaled more than $250,000 for Southern High School graduates, beginning with two, $200 scholarships in 1993.

Since that time, numerous individuals with ties to the Racine community have contributed to memorial and other types of scholarships, with a total of 10 distinct scholarships presented in 2018 (some with more than one scholarship awarded).

Dale Hart explained to the graduates in attendance that the banquet was an opportunity for the scholarship recipients to introduce themselves to the people who make the scholarships possible. Dr. Melanie Weese estimated that there are around 40 to 50 people involved in helping to make the yard sales happen each spring and fall, with all of the funds going to the scholarships.

“Kathryn would be pleased to know that we are continuing this,” said Weese.

In presenting the scholarships, each of the presenters spoke about the individual for whom the scholarship is named and those who started each of the scholarships.

“A memorial scholarship is about remembering the person and having their positive impact go on,” said Jan Hill as she presented a pair of scholarships in memory of her mother, Jean Alkire.

In presenting the Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarships, her husband Dale stated that Kathryn had left some money when she passed away last year with the instructions to put it to good use. He added that he was confident the recipients would put that money to good use.

“Come back and help us give scholarships down the road,” Hart told the recipients.

Scholarship recipients were as follows:

RACO Scholarships, $1,000 each — Miranda Greenlee, Ohio University; Austin McKibben, Ohio Unviersity; Sydney Cleland, Wright State University; Kendra White, Ohio State University; Sailor Warden, Washington State Community College; Jonah Hoback, Ohio University; Hannah Evans, University of Cincinnati;

Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500 — Nikita Wood, Marshall University, Mid Ohio Valley Center;

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship, $600 — Miranda Greenlee, Ohio University;

Racine Enginuity Scholarship, $500 — Miranda Greenlee, Ohio University;

Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $500 each — Austin McKibben, Ohio University; Spencer Harrison, Ohio University;

Frank Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $250 — Jolisha Ervin, Artisan School of Cosmetology;

Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship, $300 each — Jane Roush, University of Rio Grande; Riley Roush, Ohio University;

Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500 each — Hannah Evans, University of Cincinnati; Kendra White, Ohio State University; Lauren Lavender, University of Rio Grande;

Barney and Maxine Shain Memorial Scholarship, $500 — Cameron Grueser, Hobart School of Welding;

Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500 each — Conner Wolfe, Jonah Hoback, Andrew Evans and Bailee Floyd.

Recipients who were unable to attend the dinner will receive their scholarships at an upcoming RACO meeting.

RACO Scholarship recipients for 2018 were (from left) Sydney Cleland, Jonah Hoback, Sailor Warden, Hannah Evans, Miranda Greenlee, Austin McKibben and Kendra White. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-1_ne201867151531606.jpg RACO Scholarship recipients for 2018 were (from left) Sydney Cleland, Jonah Hoback, Sailor Warden, Hannah Evans, Miranda Greenlee, Austin McKibben and Kendra White. Recipients of the Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarships for 2018 included (from left) Jonah Hoback, Conner Wolfe and Bailee Floyd. The recipients are pictured with Dale Hart. Also receiving the scholarship, but unable to attend, was Andrew Evans. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-2-Hart_ne201867151534392.jpg Recipients of the Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarships for 2018 included (from left) Jonah Hoback, Conner Wolfe and Bailee Floyd. The recipients are pictured with Dale Hart. Also receiving the scholarship, but unable to attend, was Andrew Evans. Hannah Evans, left, and Kendra White, right, received the Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarships. Evans and White are pictured with Weese’s granddaughter Dr. Melanie Weese who started the scholarship. Also receiving the scholarship was Lauren Lavender. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-3-Weese_ne201867151537403.jpg Hannah Evans, left, and Kendra White, right, received the Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarships. Evans and White are pictured with Weese’s granddaughter Dr. Melanie Weese who started the scholarship. Also receiving the scholarship was Lauren Lavender. Riley Roush, left, and Jane Roush, right, were the recipients of the Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship. Riley and Jane are pictured with their grandmother, Jan Hill, who presented the scholarships in memory of her mother, Jean. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-4-Alkire_ne201867151539604.jpg Riley Roush, left, and Jane Roush, right, were the recipients of the Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship. Riley and Jane are pictured with their grandmother, Jan Hill, who presented the scholarships in memory of her mother, Jean. Austin McKibben, left, and Spencer Harrison, right, were the recipients of the Vinas Lee Educational Scholarships, which were presented by John Bentz. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-5-Lee_ne201867151541370.jpg Austin McKibben, left, and Spencer Harrison, right, were the recipients of the Vinas Lee Educational Scholarships, which were presented by John Bentz. Miranda Greenlee received the Racine Enginuity Scholarship established by Jacob Hunter. Pictured with Greenlee is Hunter’s mother Tonja Hunter. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-6-Hunter_ne201867151543388.jpg Miranda Greenlee received the Racine Enginuity Scholarship established by Jacob Hunter. Pictured with Greenlee is Hunter’s mother Tonja Hunter. Cameron Grueser received the Barney and Maxine Shain Memorial Scholarship, while Miranda Greenlee received the Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.8-RACO-7_ne20186715154581.jpg Cameron Grueser received the Barney and Maxine Shain Memorial Scholarship, while Miranda Greenlee received the Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.