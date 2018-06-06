Eastern Board approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved a three-year contract for Elementary Principal Robin Burrow, as well as numerous supplemental contracts during its recent meeting.

Burrow was initially hired by the district in July 2016 on a two-year contract.

Supplemental contracts and pupil activity contracts for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification, were approved as follows: Joshua Mummey, Head Wrestling Coach; Katherine Ihling, Color Guard Coach; Bill Salyer, Varsity Golf Coach; Pat Newland, Head Varsity Football Coach and Summer Weight Room Coordinator; Debbie Barber, 12th Grade Class Advisor and Cheerleader Advisor; Sam Thompson, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Rebecca Otto, Fall Weight Room Coordinator; Deborah Kerwood, Quiz Bowl Advisor and Model U.N. Advisor; Carly Hayes, Middle School Student Council Advisor; Chuck Robinson, 7th Grade Girls Basketball; Susan Parsons, Jr. High Class Advisor; Bill Francis, Safety Coordinator; Rachel Marten, Curriculum Coordinator; Mindey Durst, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach; Kenneth Tolliver, Assistant Golf Coach; Laura Cleland, Assistant High School Cheerleading Advisor; Jeff Stethem, Jr. High Football Coach; Kevin Damewood, Head Archery Coach.

The board approved a one year contract for Lester Parker.

Robyn Hawk was approved as the 2018 Summer School Proctor. Sheryl Roush was approved as the 2018 Summer Testing Coordinator.

Deborah Kerwood, Joshua Mummey, Patrick Newland, and Rachel Swindler were approved as 2018 CORE Subject Virtual Academy Core Course Graders.

Debbie Barber, Patrice Beegle, Bobbi Harbour, Ruthie Hopkins, Katie Ihling, Krista Johnson, Dezere Martin, and Bill Salyer were approved as 2018 Summer School Intervention Tutors for grades 4-8. Patrice Beegle was approved as the ESY Tutor for the 2018 summer.

Letters of resignation were accepted from Amber Ridenour and Terry Reed, intervention specialists.

A 12-week maternity leave request for Kristen Dettwiller, High School Health and Physical Education Teacher, starting at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year was approved.

Lee Swain was hired as the District On-Board Busing Instructor pending proper certification, retroactive to April 1, 2018.

In other business, minutes of the previous meeting, financial reports and the five-year financial forecast were approved as presented.

The board approved making amendments to the permanent appropriation resolution and certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

A joint agreement appointing the business advisory council of the Athens-Meigs ESC to serve as the business advisory council for Eastern Local School District was approved.

A one year renewal contract with West Interactive Services Corporation, for the hosted district notification system known as School Messenger, was approved.

The new/updated/revised/replaced/deleted by laws/policies/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA, were approved.

The insurance proposal from SORSA, Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, for property, liability, and fleet coverage for the period July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019, was approved

The board approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) for the 2018-19 school year. MCDJFS will provide youth employees that meet the eligibility of the program. MCDJFS agrees to subsidize 100 percent of the eligible employee’s wages and fringe benefits, excluding health care.

Open enrollment students were approved and denied as recommended.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, in the library conference room.